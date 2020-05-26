Gibraltar Steps Up for Crew Repatriation for Royal Caribbean

The Port of Gibraltar has played a key role as a gathering place for Royal Caribbean Cruises vessels to move crew between ships as the company works on its repatriation efforts for its global fleet.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo of Gibraltar has recently exchanged letters with Royal Caribbean’s Director of Port Services EMEA Alessandro Carollo, following the successful repatriation of Royal Caribbean crews from Gibraltar, according to a press release.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Carollo wrote that "communities like Gibraltar are rare gems of humanity in such difficult and unprecedented times’ and expressed ‘sincerest gratitude for your [Gibraltar’s] cooperation, support and professionalism."

Looking to the future, Carollo noted that "Royal Caribbean has been historically supporting Gibraltar as a destination for its guests, and will continue to do so when regular cruising will restart."

In his reply, the Chief Minister promised that "Gibraltar will be here to welcome you back, and we look forward to doing so for many years to come."