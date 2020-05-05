NCLH Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares and More

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $350 million of ordinary shares of the company.

Norwegian said it intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to $52.5 million of additional ordinary shares. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

In addition, the company also announced today that it is proposing to sell $650 million aggregate principal amount of its exchangeable senior notes due 2024 in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The company intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Exchangeable Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day on which the Exchangeable Notes are issued, up to an additional $97.5 million aggregate principal amount of Exchangeable Notes.

The company is also proposing to sell $600 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured notes due 2024 in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.