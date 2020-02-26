Cayman Islands Turns Away MSC Ship On Health Scare

The MSC Meraviglia was turned away from Grand Cayman, unable to anchor for her scheduled Feb. 26 call, as Cayman Island authorities decided to refuse the ship due health concerns, with one sick crew member aboard.

MSC said that Grand Cayman authorities made the decision "without even reviewing the ship’s medical records, which show one single case of common seasonal flu (type A influenza) affecting one crew member with a travel history clearly showing no passages through territories either affected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) or subject to any international health restrictions."

Cayman Islands officials said the decision was taken out of an abundance of caution "in order to provide protection to the health and safety of the residents."

The MSC Meraviglia is currently at sea on her way to Cozumel, Mexico, her next scheduled port of call, the company said.

The ship’s command and company’s management are in contact with local health authorities to ensure that their decision will be based on a factual review of the ship’s medical records, as well as consideration for the pre-embarkation screening and onboard medical and deep sanitation protocols that are in place across MSC Cruises’ entire fleet.

All MSC Meraviglia’s guests and crew have been screened individually upon embarkation, both in terms of their travel history as well as their health, MSC announced.

"MSC Cruises denies embarkation to anyone – crew and guest alike – who has travelled to, from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau, as well as to people who during the past 14 days have travelled to, from or through any of the municipalities that are subject to quarantine in central northern Italy. In addition to this, all MSC Cruises ships also conduct individual pre-boarding screening by thermal cameras to identify guests or crew members with signs or symptoms of illness such as fever (≥38 C°/100.4 F°) or feverishness, chills, cough or difficulty breathing. This will also result in denied embarkation," the company said.

The crewmember who was diagnosed with common seasonal flu is in a stable condition, receiving anti-viral treatment and medication, and is now free of fever and nearly recovered. Out of precaution he was isolated from other crew and guests from the moment that he showed symptoms and will remain so until he is fully recovered. No other cases of type A influenza have been reported on board MSC Meraviglia.

Moreover, no cases of COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus) have been reported onboard MSC Meraviglia or any other ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet.



