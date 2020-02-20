Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Viking Orion to Leave Asia/Pacific Early for Alaska

Viking Orion

Viking is the latest company to make significant deployment changes as the operator today announced the 930-guest Viking Orion would begin its Alaska season earlier than previously announced. It will replace previously scheduled itineraires in Australia and Asia/Pacific.

"The Viking Orion will be redeployed to Alaska, where the ship was scheduled to begin sailing in late spring. Guests on any impacted sailing, as well as their travel agents, have been notified directly by Viking Customer Relations," the company said, in a statement posted to its website.

"Viking currently has two ships in Australia/New Zealand. The Viking Sun will sail a modified itinerary on its way to London/Greenwich, England," the company announced.

"Guests scheduled to embark/disembark on March 9, 2020 will now do so in Benoa, Bali – an update that supersedes any communication prior to February 14, 2020."

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

February 20, 2020
MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Jamaica Port Authority