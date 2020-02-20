Viking Orion to Leave Asia/Pacific Early for Alaska

Viking is the latest company to make significant deployment changes as the operator today announced the 930-guest Viking Orion would begin its Alaska season earlier than previously announced. It will replace previously scheduled itineraires in Australia and Asia/Pacific.

"The Viking Orion will be redeployed to Alaska, where the ship was scheduled to begin sailing in late spring. Guests on any impacted sailing, as well as their travel agents, have been notified directly by Viking Customer Relations," the company said, in a statement posted to its website.

"Viking currently has two ships in Australia/New Zealand. The Viking Sun will sail a modified itinerary on its way to London/Greenwich, England," the company announced.

"Guests scheduled to embark/disembark on March 9, 2020 will now do so in Benoa, Bali – an update that supersedes any communication prior to February 14, 2020."