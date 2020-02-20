Diamond Princess Cleared

Jan Swartz (center) and guests from the Diamond Princess

Approximately six hundred guests onboard Diamond Princess were the first to be cleared by the Japanese Ministry of Health and released to disembark the ship.

These guests -- all being cleared after a COVID-19 test by the Japanese Ministry of Health -- were met in the Yokohama cruise terminal by Jan Swartz, President of Princess Cruises. 

Several hundred other guests are expected to be cleared today by health officials. 

February 20, 2020
