Diamond Princess Cleared

Approximately six hundred guests onboard Diamond Princess were the first to be cleared by the Japanese Ministry of Health and released to disembark the ship.
These guests -- all being cleared after a COVID-19 test by the Japanese Ministry of Health -- were met in the Yokohama cruise terminal by Jan Swartz, President of Princess Cruises.
Several hundred other guests are expected to be cleared today by health officials.
In a continued effort to support our #DiamondPrincess guests and crew, our President Jan Swartz personally welcomed those disembarking in Yokohama today. The entire Princess family is with each and every one of you during this time. ❤️ #HangInThereDiamondPrincess pic.twitter.com/KgHANqKScp— Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 20, 2020