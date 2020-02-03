India Allocates Funds for Tourism Promotion

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Rs 2,500 crores ($350,000) for promotion of tourism for 2020-2021.

Also new is a restructure personal tax regime that will drive higher disposable incomes.

."We welcome the government's initiative to allocate Rs 2500 crore for tourism promotion," said Jurgen Bailom, CEO and president, Jalesh Cruises.

"Being one of the key drivers of growth and the third-largest forex earner for India, this initiative will further create employment growth and strengthen the tourism industry at large. We believe that India is poised for a quantum leap in the space of tourism which will contribute to the GDP growth in the coming years".