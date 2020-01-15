Oceania Unveils 2022 Around the World Itinerary

Oceania Cruise has opened its 2022 world cruise, spanning 180 days, for bookings, according to a press release.

“This is one of the most intriguing and all-encompassing world explorations available. Guests will experience a truly unique combination of destinations that includes the South Pacific, Asia, India, and even the British Isles,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises. “I think guests will be most delighted by the 12-day, nine-port immersion into Japan as well as the lesser-known cultural jewels of western Africa.”

The Insignia sails across the Pacific to the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia and faraway Fijian enclaves. She continues charting her course south towards the dramatic fjords and rugged coasts of New Zealand followed by an extensive exploration Down Under.

Navigating the most intriguing corners of Asia, the ship will visit Bali and Kyoto and also call on Hong Kong, Shanghai and Yangon.

More adventures await at African game reserves, the acclaimed vineyards dotting the Cape Winelands, the otherworldly volcanic landscapes of the Canary Islands and the Golden Age canals of Amsterdam.

Around The World Highlights

Continents visited: 6

Countries visited: 44

Time zones crossed: 22

Islands visited: 43

Ports visited: 91

UNESCO World Heritage sites accessible: 68

Overnight stays: 19

Oceans cruised: 4

Seas cruised: 19

Numbers of times equator crossed: 2

International date line crossed: 1

Largest population: Manila, Philippines

Smallest population: Akaroa, New Zealand