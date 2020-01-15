Mein Schiff 4 Set For a Facelift

The Mein Schiff 4 will drydock at Chantier Naval de Marseille for a scheduled refit, TUI Cruises announced.

The ship is scheduled to enter drydock on February 3 and will see some of its main facilities improved, including restaurants, bars, lounges and pool areas.

The La Spezia restaurant, the Café Lounge and the Diamant Bar are all to be given a facelift, while the reception, the excursion area and the teens lounge will be redesigned.

In addition, the onboard Hanami by Tim Raue restaurant on deck five will also be revamped in collaboration with star chef Tim Raue.

"Our guests particularly appreciate the many retreats and oases of calm on the Mein Schiff fleet, where they can relax and enjoy the sea view. Therefore, there will be even more reason to relax on Mein Schiff 4 in the future. For example, at the newly designed indoor pool on deck 12 or on deck 15 in the relax islands or the suite sundeck," said Ronja Rapsilber, communication manager at TUI Cruises.

The first guests to board the ship after its renovation will do so in Palma de Mallorca on February 14.