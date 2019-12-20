Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Streamlining at Vard

 Fincantieri is moving to streamline its VARD subsidiary, concentrating shipbuilding activities at three core yards.

According to a spokesperson, in order to increase VARD’s cost efficiency and to secure a stable workload in the Norwegian part of the Group in the years to come, the board has decided to concentrate its shipbuilding activity at three core shipyards in Norway: Vard Brattvaag, Vard Langsten and Vard Søviknes. Two yards will be sold or closed down: Vard Aukra and Vard Brevik.

VARD is currently in a sales process for the Vard Aukra facility. Negotiations are ongoing with the municipality of Aukra and potential local buyers. The parties have a positive dialog in the negotiations, and has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI), the spokesperson stated. A due diligence work process is ongoing. It is expected that the process will continue, with a potential final solution in the first quarter of 2020.

VARD has also started considerations about a potential sales of the business at Vard Brevik.

The downsizing is due to lack of work at the two mentioned shipyards that previously relied on the offshore industry .

The move does not affect Vard’s cruise ship orders for Ponant, Coral Expeditions, Hapag-Lloyd and Viking Ocean.

Photo: Vard Langsten will remain one of VARD’s core shipbuilding yards.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,552 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide