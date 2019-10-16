Shaquille O'Neal Stars in New Carnival Safety Video

Carnival Cruise Line is debuting a new safety briefing video that outlines its onboard safety regulations staring the line’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal.

Produced with the important goals of getting and keeping guests’ attention and improving the knowledge of safety policies, it is being shown in all 34,000-plus staterooms throughout the fleet and captioned in English and Spanish, as well as in English with audio descriptions for visually impaired guests, according to a press release.

“Safety is Serious Fun” stars O’Neal, who appears in his nautical-themed “CFO office” and guides guests through the safety messages delivered by three Carnival crew members as they tour the ship.

Shaq is joined by Entertainment Team members Estevan Velasco-Romero of Clovis, N.M.; Katelyn Stillman of Kilmarnock, Va.; and AJ Tabaldo of Santa Barbara, Calif., who encounter colleagues – and even a few towel animals – along the way, all working together to ensure that guests understand and follow safety policies.

“Keeping our guests and crew safe is our number one priority. Carnival is known for having fun, so we’ve taken a different twist on the typical safety video to engage with our guests and capture their attention in an entertaining way while still remaining informative, clear and directive,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Who better to explain our safety procedures than our shipboard team members who work every day to keep our guests safe and happy – and, of course, our CFO Shaq, the best person to make safety serious fun.”

“No one is as committed to fun as I am – after all, I am the Chief Fun Officer – but in order to take advantage of all of the great options onboard Carnival’s ships, we all must be safe,” said Shaquille O’Neal. “Our guests know they can count on me to show them how to have fun at sea, but I’m really excited because now I’m showing them how to stay safe as well – the two go hand in hand."