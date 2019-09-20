Celebrity Introduces New Marketing Campaign

Celebrity Cruises has launched a new brand campaign with new agency Lucky Generals.

Aptly titled "Wonder Awaits," the first ad will premiere across key markets at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

The television spot – produced by Iconoclast and set to the iconic Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" – follows a female protagonist on a voyage of discovery through a dream-like wonderland of world-class cuisine, cocktails, Eden-istic experiences and alluring accommodations, all on the brand's newest ship, Celebrity Edge, according to a press release.

"'Wonder Awaits' is about bringing the experience of cruising with Celebrity to life in a dramatic, beautiful way," said Peter Giorgi, Chief Marketing Officer, Celebrity Cruises. "We wanted to show how unexpected moments, impeccable service and stunning design create a trip that is truly wonderful, and provides our guests with a break from reality, even just for an instant."

James Fox, Managing Partner of Lucky Generals in New York added: "We want viewers to see Celebrity the way we see Celebrity: As a modern and progressive brand with an incredible and unique product. We hope to convey the same feelings of wonder and intrigue you get from being on a Celebrity cruise, in a fresh way."

"Wonder Awaits" is the first campaign in conjunction with Lucky Generals who won the bid for Celebrity in fall 2018.

In addition to the flagship 60-second spot that premieres on Sunday, the work will span several creative mediums over the coming months, including additional 30- and 15-second spots, high-profile luxury and lifestyle print placements, billboards, digital media buys and more.