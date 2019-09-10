MV Werften Starts Construction on Second Global-Class Ship

Genting Hong Kong’s Chairman and CEO Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay personally initiated the start of steel cutting for the 342-meter-long, 208,000-ton Global-class vessel for Dream Cruises, the second of two ships and set to debut in early 2022 for the Asia market.

“We are delighted that our comprehensive investments at the three shipyard locations are bearing fruit and we can already celebrate today the first steel cutting for another technologically advanced vessel for Dream Cruises,” Tan Sri Lim stated. “Also thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, Global 2 will offer our passengers a very interesting, modern and highly comfortable travel experience.”

Global 2 is identical in construction to her sister ship Global Dream, which is due to enter service in 2021. Production work on the new vessel with the yard number 126 is also being divided up among all three locations of MV WERFTEN. Thirty large sections are being built in Stralsund for subsequent final assembly in Wismar, where a 125-meter high crane, purchased specially for the Global project, is currently being installed at the outfitting quay. The keel laying of the ship is planned for Dec. 9 2019, with delivery scheduled for 2022.

MV WERFTEN’s CEO Peter Fetten said: “Building these sophisticated high-tech ships is a challenge, but above all an enormous opportunity for us. We would like to thank all colleagues and partners for their great work during the planning and design phase, and we are glad to start now with production.”

The 2,503 passenger cabins and 836 crew cabins for the new ship are being produced as completely prefabricated modules at MV WERFTEN Fertigmodule in Wismar. A total of over 600 firms are involved in the construction of the Global 2. Over half of the partner companies come from Germany, a fifth from the Federal State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.