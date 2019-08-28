Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report

Costa Inks Deal with Le Cesarine

Costa Funnel

Costa Cruises and Le Cesarine, ambassadors of Italian tradition and style, have signed a strategic partnership according to a statement.

Now, Costa guests cruising on itineraries calling at Civitavecchia/Rome can make a booking onboard the ship for an “ad hoc” private excursion in Rome that includes the experience of Le Cesarine.

"In this way, guests will be able to add an additional leg to their journey for the sake of good food during their vacation," the company said, in a statement ."In particular, the experience with Le Cesarine will include different local seasonal recipes and wines."

Mario Alovisi, Vice President of Revenue Management, Itinerary & Transportation for Costa Cruises, said : "Costa Cruises has always been synonymous with good food, especially good traditional Italian food. Our food experience is always original, creative and connected to many regional Italian specialties, as evidenced by our partnerships with some of the best Italian companies in the sector. We are excited to announce the new partnership with Le Cesarine: it is a great chance to further expand our offer, and we hope in the future to be able to extend this partnership to other Italian ports as well."

