Windstar Launches New 2019-2021 Voyage Collection

Windstar Cruises has launched its new 2019-2021 Voyage Collection brochure, featuring 50 brand new itineraries, featured amongst nearly 700 cruise and cruise tour dates.

“It’s been fun work for our talented team adding more than 200 new ports of call in the last couple of years. Being a leader in destination delivery, we know that the ports we visit and how we visit them makes all the difference. We’re up to 330 ports and 2,500 shore excursions and place a monumental effort into designing cruises with more time in port and more overnights. Offering longer cruises on smaller ships, we take an uncommon approach to travel, allowing guests to discover places on a more personal level, in an authentic and culturally immersive way,” said Windstar President John Delaney.

The line’s deployment expansion includes adding the following regions in 2018: Alaska; Canada & New England; Asia including the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan; increasing Northern Europe sailings with more visits to Norway, United Kingdom, and Greenland; while 2019 saw more ports in Japan, cruises to Indonesia, the U.S. West Coast, and Mexico. In 2020 and 2021, Windstar will sail to: Australia & New Zealand; South Pacific Islands; Western Caribbean featuring cruises homeporting from Miami; Central America; and expanded Mediterranean sailings to Israel and Egypt, as well as returning to Istanbul, Seville, and the Corinth Canal, with more to come.