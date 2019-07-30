Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Windstar Launches New 2019-2021 Voyage Collection

Windstar 2019-2021 BrochureWindstar Cruises has launched its new 2019-2021 Voyage Collection brochure, featuring 50 brand new itineraries, featured amongst nearly 700 cruise and cruise tour dates.

“It’s been fun work for our talented team adding more than 200 new ports of call in the last couple of years. Being a leader in destination delivery, we know that the ports we visit and how we visit them makes all the difference. We’re up to 330 ports and 2,500 shore excursions and place a monumental effort into designing cruises with more time in port and more overnights. Offering longer cruises on smaller ships, we take an uncommon approach to travel, allowing guests to discover places on a more personal level, in an authentic and culturally immersive way,” said Windstar President John Delaney.

The line’s deployment expansion includes adding the following regions in 2018: Alaska; Canada & New England; Asia including the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan; increasing Northern Europe sailings with more visits to Norway, United Kingdom, and Greenland; while 2019 saw more ports in Japan, cruises to Indonesia, the U.S. West Coast, and Mexico. In 2020 and 2021, Windstar will sail to: Australia & New Zealand; South Pacific Islands; Western Caribbean featuring cruises homeporting from Miami; Central America; and expanded Mediterranean sailings to Israel and Egypt, as well as returning to Istanbul, Seville, and the Corinth Canal, with more to come.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

July 29, 2019
MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
La Rochelle
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report