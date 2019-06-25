First Saga Newbuild Delivered

Meyer Weft has delivered the Spirit of Discovery to Saga Cruises in a handover ceremony on June 24, according to a statement.

It's the second vessel delivered this year from the German yard, following the Spectrum of the Seas in April.

“With great team effort we already completed two modern cruise ships this year," said Tim Meyer, managing director.

The new ship is en route to Dover, where she will dock on Friday ahead of her July 5 naming ceremony by HRH Duchess of Cornwall.

The 1,000-guest newbuild marks the first cruise ship Meyer Werft has built with the eSiPod propulsion system delivered by Siemens.

Earlier this month, the keel laying for Spirit of Adventure, Saga Cruises’ second newbuild, was celebrated as that ship will follow in summer 2020.

Meyer delivers its next ship, the Norwegian Encore, later this year.