Caen Welcomes Small Ships, Adds Electric Bus for 2020

Caen is expecting six cruise calls this year from small ships, with 1,100 passengers total. It is a bit down from 2018, when the port saw seven calls, including the Saga Pearl II.

Next year will see between seven and 10 cruise calls said Morgan Pravos, cruise club advisor, Caen-Ouistreham Normandy Cruise. The eventual five-year goal is to double the cruise business, and get to 20 calls by 2024.

The Caen-Ouistreham port is located in the very heart of the Normandy region in Western France.

“We are an intimate port for small ships,” said Pravos.

The path to the port starts with 15 kilometers of canal connecting the ocean to Caen’s city-center cruise terminal.

“The journey between the sea and the city takes about 90 minutes, it gives to cruise passengers a preview of the history and the richness of our territory,” Pravos said.

Among destination highlights are Benouville’s 18th century castle, Pegasus Bridge, (the iconic site of D-Day landing and the Battle of Normandy) or the wooden park of Beauregard’s castle.

“The cruise quay is walking distance from the lively Caen city center,” said Pravos. “In the medieval town, passengers can discover two breathtaking abbeys, the Duke’s castle, and an historic centre which is also the best shopping area of the region.”

New for 2020 will be the addition of an electric shuttle bus, free of charge, connecting the cruise pier to the city center.

“Our main challenge is to make our port and destination known in the global cruise market,” Pravos continued, noting that the port had recently joined the French Atlantic Ports association.