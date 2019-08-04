Big Ships Highlight Big Year for Copenhagen

“2019 is, yet again, going to be a good cruise season for Copenhagen. We are expecting 352 ships; 165 will be turnarounds,” said Henrik Ahlqvist, head of cruise and ferries for the port.

In terms of passengers, the number is estimated to be just over 750,000, he said.

Those numbers, however, are down from 2018, when the port had over 850,000 passengers.

2020 is heading in the right direction, with a three percent increase in guests expected, Ahlqvist said.

“For the first time the MSC Meraviglia will be berthing in Copenhagen, which will be the largest ship ever, with its 4,500 passengers and 1,536 crew,” Ahlqvist said, noting that the ship will call 22 times this summer.

“There are many good reasons to come to Copenhagen, as not only is it the capital of Denmark with all its pulse and metropolitan vibe, put it is also a very green and livable city, with lots of public parks and canals through the city, where the water is clean enough to swim in,” he continued.

Berth reservations are simple, with the books opening two years in advance on a first come, first serve basis.

A new terminal is set to open for the 2022 season with 10,000 square meters of terminal space across two floors with twin gangways.