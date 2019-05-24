Dream Cruises Reveals More Details on Global Class Ships

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Dream Cruises and Genting Cruise Lines hosted an event aboard the World Dream today at Kai Take Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong, revealing more on the future of the Dream Cruises brand, with the first new 204,000-ton Global class vessel set to debut from company-owned MV Werften in early 2021.

“Genting Cruise Lines is honoured to have played a pivotal role in the transformation of the Greater Bay Area and Greater China into a leading destination in the world-wide cruise industry. We remain committed to the evolution of this region as it continues to grow in importance and stature in the global cruise market,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, chairman and CEO of Genting Hong Kong. “To accommodate the future of cruising, we are in the process of building the cruise ships of tomorrow at our own shipyards in Germany and we are excited for the upcoming launch of our new, technologically advanced Global class ships in early 2021.”

Of note, the company said the new ships would go global, cruising in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean. They will also include the first theme park at sea, the company said.

"This state-of-the-art vessel features the latest hardware and advanced technology - the culmination of Genting’s 50+ years experience in tourism and hospitality," Genting said in a company presentation. "Be wowed by the industry’s most spacious staterooms and most luxurious suites, the first-ever theme park at sea featuring the world’s longest roller coaster at sea, the largest cinema at sea, voice and facial recognition technology, self-guided mobile assistants and so much more. Enjoy the authentic Asian experience on board with heartfelt Asian hospitality, authentic Chinese cuisine, and the largest variety of Asian and International dining, as you sail from Asia’s major homeports to the region’s most exciting destinations. Better yet, go global with grand voyages to the rest of the world including Australia, New Zealand, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean."

The ships will be 342 meters each with 2,500 staterooms.

Accommodating up to 9,000 passengers at full capacity, the new ships are set to be the largest cruise ships in the world by passenger capacity. The vessels will also feature Dream Cruises’ signature 151-suite luxury “ship-within-a-ship" concept, The Palace.

Featuring 20 square metres of space, Global-class cabins will be the industry’s most spacious staterooms, Genting said, larger than any other cruise line, and are designed for two but can also accommodate up to four guests, suitable for families and group travellers. A unique two bathroom design will allow for several people to get ready at once and the cabin’s sofa bed also easily unfolds to sleep an additional two guests comfortably. A privacy curtain can be closed to divide the room into separate seating and sleeping areas.

State-of-the-art technology will include Bluetooth locks and a new smart system allowing passengers to control different functions such as the LED mood lighting and climate control with a smartphone app, voice recognition or through a touch-screen control panel. Smart sensors will also be able to detect occupants in the cabin to automatically adjust the lights and temperature for better energy efficiency and triple vent air-conditioning outlets ensure even air distribution for maximum comfort.

“Genting Cruise Lines is excited about the future of the cruise industry in China and especially in the Greater Bay Area. Our investment in new ship construction will ensure that we will have the most modern fleet in the world for our three cruise brands, offering the most variety of itineraries and destinations, providing best-in-class service and, most important of all, maintaining our commitment to growing the cruise market in this region,” added Tan Sri Lim.