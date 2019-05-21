Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Silver Explorer Makes Maiden Call to Sokcho

City Tour

The Silver Explorer made her maiden call at the port of Sokcho in South Korea on May 20. It was also the first Silversea visit to the South Korean port.

First Call Ceremony

Local officials planned special events for both passengers and crew.

Guests came back to their staterooms from organized excursions to find a nicely packaged set of Korean spoons and chopsticks, a trademark gift wishing them good health.

The ship’s crew was treated to a Sokcho city tour and luncheon. The tour included a visit to Seoraksan national park and Korean BBQ for lunch. Captain Eric Pierre Saint Plancat commented that it was such a rare experience to be treated by the local government like this.

 

