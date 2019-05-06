Costa Names 2020 Newbuild for China Costa Firenze

The Costa Firenze will debut in October 2020, the company announced today. The sister ship to the Costa Venezia is also set to move to China after a handful of cruises in Europe next fall.

Cruises will be available for booking starting from tomorrow including five- to seven-day cruises in Europe and one 51-day positioning cruise to China.

“Given the success of the inaugural cruises of Costa Venezia, we have decided to keep Costa Firenze in the Mediterranean for a whole month before its positioning in Asia," said Neil Palomba, President of Costa Cruises. "The Costa Firenze is part of an expansion plan for the Costa Group that includes a total of seven new ships being delivered by 2023, for a total investment of over 6 billion euros. The next ship to come into service, in October 2019, will be Costa Smeralda, a real tribute to Italy’s finest and our excellence”.

The Costa Firenze's first cruise will sail from Trieste to Savona, departing on October 1, 2020, calling at Bari, Barcelona and Marseilles.

On October 8, 2020, the ship will leave Savona for a short cruise to Marseilles, Barcelona and Savona.

On October 12, 19 and 26, Costa Firenze will depart from Savona for three one-week cruises including Naples (replaced by Civitavecchia for the October 19 cruise), Messina (replaced by Palermo for the October 19 cruise), Valencia, Barcelona and Marseilles.

There will also be a 51-day itinerary starting from Savona on November 2, 2020 and ending in Hong Kong on December 22, 2020.

Like its sister ship Costa Venezia, Costa Firenze will offer a series of innovations designed specifically for the Chinese market, where the Italian company was the first to operate in 2006.

“Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze are the proof of Costa Cruises’ long-term commitment to China market." noted Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Group Asia. “Costa Cruises is also dedicated to bringing the Italian Aesthetic lifestyle to Chinese guests while delivering Italian culture and experience to them. Together with Costa Venezia, the arrival of Costa Firenze will help boost the development of Chinese cruise industry.”