American Queen Steamboat Company Marks Milestone for Countess

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) has announced the completion of a major milestone in the construction of its 245-passenger American Countess, the fourth vessel in its fleet, which is slated to enter service April 5, 2020.

The stern was stubbed to the bow and mid-body section at the Gulf Island Shipyard in Houma, LA-- a pivotal construction step completed 13 months before the vessel’s christening. Built using the existing hull of the Kanesville Queen, a former gaming vessel built in 1995, the American Countess was originally cut in two as part of her planned lengthening, with the addition of a 60-foot mid-body section. The American Countess will offer many of the same heartland and deep South itineraries as her sisters- the American Queen and American Duchess.

“Friday was a milestone day in the history of our company,” commented AQSC Executive Vice President of Hotel Operations and New Construction David William Kelly. “We are thankful to our dedicated team of over 150 employees who have been working around the clock to ready the Countess for its big debut next spring.”

“American Queen Steamboat Company has led the market in a reignited interest in American riving cruising,” added Gulf Island President and CEO Kirk Meche. “We are proud of this monumental milestone and look forward to continuing to provide the best in marine manufacturing and construction for the American Countess.”

With four decks including a Sun Deck, and 123 staterooms in four categories, the American Countess will offer six- to 15-day itineraries, including her own Mighty Mississippi cruise. The company said that cabins will feature a modern design that will offer guests the perfect place to relax and recharge in between dining, shore excursions, Broadway-caliber performances and more.

“The American Countess will raise the bar on U.S. river cruising,” said AQSC President and CEO John Waggoner. “We are one step closer to debuting our fourth gem and can’t wait to share more news on dates, itineraries and more in the coming months.”

The Victory I and Victory II recently joined the company’s fleet under the Victory Cruise Lines name, alongside the flagship American Queen, the American Duchess, a 166-guest paddlewheeler sailing the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers and the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest.