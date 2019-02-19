Saga Pearl II Embarks on Final Cruise

The Saga Pearl II is now on her final voyage for Saga Cruises, a South African Farewell Adventure, as the ship left earlier this week from the UK following a fireworks sendoff.

The 54-night cruise will stop in St Helena and ports in Madeira, the Canary Islands and Spain before traveling further south and down Africa's west coast en route to Cape Town. Calls are booked into Gambia, Namibia and Mozambique, as well as other African countries.

The ship returns to Portsmouth on April 11.

Before departing the UK, guests were treated to a performance by a 72-piece Welsh male voice choir aboard, fireworks display and champagne.

This summer, Saga welcomes the new 1,000-guest Spirit of Discovery, the British brand's first ever newbuild.