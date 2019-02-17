Princess Launches First International Advertising Campaign for Asia

Princess Cruises has launched its first international advertising campaign developed and produced specifically for Asian markets, titled "Princessa."

The campaign elements include a 2.5 minute short film, 30-second TV spots and a micro-site (that includes Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Indonesian) where site visitors can participate in a short quiz to learn their travel personality and view itineraries for their recommended travel destination.

Visitors to the microsite can also participate in a contest to win a free seven-day Alaska cruise for two guests in a suite stateroom with Princess Cruises plus free roundtrip airfare from their home country in Asia to Seattle to embark the ship.

“This campaign speaks to the heart of Asian families as they love to go on holiday together, representing the multi-generational travel that is on the rise in Asia. Cruising is perfect for families as it is convenient, saves time and cruising ensures that everyone has the perfect activities to enjoy onboard and on-shore thereby also increasing bonding time amongst family members,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

"We're proud to have homeported in Asia since 2013, growing to be the #1 cruise line in markets like Southeast Asia, Japan, Taiwan, and China," said Ryan Barton, Princess Cruises International Marketing Director. "'Princessa' marks the first campaign created uniquely for our international and emerging markets, highlighting our global fly-and-cruise destinations. Princess Cruises is a global destination leader, and through this touching multi-generational story, we see destinations come to life through the eyes of a little girl."

The "Princessa” film centers on a storytelling moment between a family's granddaughter and grandfather as they journey from Australia, to Europe, to Alaska, and ultimately fall in love with the world onboard a Princess ship.

Filmmaker James Seale shot and directed the commercial, which was written and produced in-house at Princess Cruises. Jordan Critz -- an American award-winning composer and songwriter -- wrote the film's original score. The campaign's print images were shot by French photographer Nico Therin.