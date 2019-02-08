Valmet Signs Automation Service Agreement with Celebrity Cruises

Valmet has announced that it has entered into a service agreement with Celebrity Cruises for Valmet DNA integrated automation systems onboard four Millennium-class vessels.

The service agreement, effective since last August and through 2022, is intended to enhance the performance, safety and availability of the automation systems as well as continuously improve the data analytics available onboard the four vessels, the company said in a prepared statement.

"The core in our marine operations is safety, reliability and availability. Working with companies like Valmet makes the speed of change in automation and data analytics successful," commented Patrik Dahlgren, senior vice president of global marine operations for the Celebrity and the Royal Caribbean International brands.

"With our service agreement, we are able to get the latest technologies onboard and training for our operators," added Anders Aasen, vice president, global technical solutions for Celebrity.

Valmet stated that it has created a comprehensive life-cycle management approach to support customers who use its automation systems. Emphasis is placed on audits, life-cycle plans and crew competence.

"We have set high priority on reaching the minimum risk level. For example, our services protect the automation system and ensure its safe operation," noted Juha-Pekka Jalkanen, director, energy and process systems, North America, Valmet.