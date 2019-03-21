Industry Target: $11 Billion Net Income

The cruise industry could be generating more than $11 billion in net income by 2027 based on total revenues in the range of $60 billion and a net income margin of 18 percent (estimated industry average for 2018), according to the Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report.

The $60 billion revenue estimate is based on the industry carrying approximately 40 million passengers generating a conservative average of $1,500 for each passenger in ticket and onboard spend per cruise industry-wide.

About the Annual Report:

The Cruise Industry News Annual Report is the only book of its kind, presenting the worldwide cruise industry through 2027 in 400 pages.

Statistics are independently researched.

The report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from 1987 through 2027+. Plus there is a future outlook, complete growth projections for each cruise line, regional market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

