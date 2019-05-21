Australia Cruise Growth Levels Off For Now

For the second straight year Australia’s cruise industry will be slightly down in terms of guest capacity, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The highest penetration rate in the industry and runaway growth tapered off in 2018 and 2019, with passenger capacity set to be down by just under 1 percent for the calendar year.

The changes have been driven by less capacity at P&O Australia, which will see two ships leave its fleet this year as the Pacific Eden and Pacific Jewel depart for new homes.

Other cruise lines, however, are building their Australia programs. The Majestic Princess and the Ovation of the Seas have debuted in the market, repositioning from Asia programs on a seasonal basis and driving capacity growth for Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

Carnival Cruise Line is another brand on the upswing Down Under, as the Carnival Splendor will join the Carnival Spirit on a year-round basis, combining for 5,100 berths for the American brand.

Seasonal programs also include Norwegian Cruise Line, with the Jewel, and the upcoming seasonal deployment for Dream Cruises, which is debuting in the Australian and New Zealand market with the Explorer Dream.

It’s the first footstep outside of the China and Singapore market for Dream Cruises, a premium brand owned by Genting Cruise Lines. Dream will look not only to source locally, but tap its fly-cruise network to fill the 2,000-guest Explorer Dream with guests from China and Southeast Asia.

While homeport capacity in Sydney is at its limit, with the government exploring new berth options, a Carnival Corporation-led port project in Brisbane could add much needed homeport room to the Australian market, driving further growth.

Apart from Sydney, and located across the continent, Fremantle also remains a key homeport for Western Australia, with a megaship-friendly port.

