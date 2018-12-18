ALMACO Delivers and Installs New Suites for Crystal Serenity

ALMACO Group announced it has delivered 36 new luxurious Seabreeze Penthouses and two new spacious Seabreeze Penthouse Suites to Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity.

The project, which was part of an extensive redesign of the ship, started during the drydock at Lloyd Werft shipyard in Bremehaven, Germany, in mid-October.

ALMACO’s scope of work included demolishing the existing 58 Standard staterooms on deck 10 and building in their place two new Seabreeze Penthouse Suites and 36 Seabreeze Penthouses, the company said, in a prepared statement.

This project presented greater complexities in the construction and a very tight installation schedule for ALMACO’s team.

Tommi Virta, ALMACO’s Project Manager responsible for this project, stated: “This was a successful project for ALMACO not only because we were able to work closely with Crystal’s and Lloyd Werft’s teams, but also because we were able to make our own project team more agile and lean, with thorough risk analysis and prevention plans. I am proud of our team of professionals with the mentality, fortitude and agility to know that everything is constantly changing and who are ready to work to overcome any challenge.”