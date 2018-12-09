Jamaica Port Authority

Hurtigruten's Fridtjof Nansen Launched at Kleven Verft

Fridtjof Nansen

Hurtigruten's 530-guest Fridtjof Nansen is in the water following a Sunday launch at Kleven Verft in Norway.

The hybrid expedition ship features battery power and will join the fleet in 2020 following 2019's introduction of her sister ship, the Roald Amundsen. 

The new vessel is one of three new vessels on order for Hurtigruten, with a yet-to-be-named sister following in 2021.

In total, over 30 expedition ships are the cruise ship orderbook and expected to be introduced between now and 2023. 

Photos by Unofficial Hurtigruten Ship News and Samferdselsfoto.

Fridtjof Nansen

Fridtjof Nansen

Fridtjof Nansen

Fridtjof Nansen

Fridtjof Nansen

Fridtjof Nansen

