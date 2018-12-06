Lindblad Expeditions Christens National Geographic Venture

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic officially launched the newest addition to their fleet, National Geographic Venture, at a dockside christening ceremony in San Francisco Bay in November.

Sven Lindblad, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, presided over the christening ceremony, joined by Gary Knell, Chairman of National Geographic Partners, and the ship’s captain, Andrew Cook.

During the ceremony, Lindblad gave a special thank you to the ship’s crew lined up aboard the National Geographic Venture’s bow, “all of you, and the countless others involved, should feel a deep sense of pride and accomplishment. You have all worked tirelessly to make this possible, and I thank you," he said.

“I am very, very, proud. It is a great expedition ship. It’s comfortable, nimble, and with massive amounts of glass, our guests will constantly be connected to the outside world. We are delighted with the way she came out.”

“For fifteen years Lindblad and National Geographic have worked together taking travelers around the world to some of the most amazing places. We could not be happier than we are seeing this beautiful new Venture head out to sea,” remarked Gary Knell.

Then Pamela Fingleton, 40-year Lindblad veteran and senior vice president, joined Sven on the bow for the traditional toast and breaking of the champagne bottle.

The 50-cabin coastal vessel is the second newbuild in the line’s history, and is sister ship to National Geographic Quest, launched in 2017.