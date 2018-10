The Norwegian Bliss made history in San Francisco as it became the biggest cruise ship to visit the port when it called on Oct. 3.

The 4,200-guest, 164,600-ton ship docked at the James R. Herman Cruise Terminal at Pier 27.

While docked, the port and local officials boarded the ship and participated in a traditional plaque ceremony onboard.

Pictured above, Port of San Francisco Maritime Director Peter Dailey presents a plaque to Captain Staffan Bengtsson of the Norwegian Bliss.