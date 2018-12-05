Cruise Terminal Redevelopment Next in Brisbane

Mild weather makes year-round operations feasible for Queensland’s Brisbane Cruise Terminal, where demand is high with 151 calls scheduled this year and 155 are on the books for 2019, according to Lee Butterworth, managing director, residential.

“Work has commenced for the redevelopment of the Brisbane Cruise Terminal, which is expected to be complete by late 2019,” he said. “Once completed, the refreshed facility will further enhance the cruise guest experience by seamlessly integrating into the established Portside Wharf retail and dining precinct, creating a thriving tourism and leisure hub.”

The majority of the port’s business are turnaround calls, and Brisbane is located ideally between Whitsundays and Sydney, said Butterworth.

Nearby local tourist attractions include Australia Zoo, Gold Coast theme parks and Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary.

Near the port, a $650 million AUD upgrade of Kingsford Smith Drive is well underway, which will see it turned it into a six-lane boulevard with a boardwalk along the river.

“This huge investment by the Brisbane City Council demonstrates its commitment to the ongoing development of Northshore Hamilton and the Brisbane Cruise Terminal,” said Butterworth. “Macarthur Avenue, which provides commuters direct access to the terminal, has recently been upgraded as part of a broader infrastructure project planned for the Northshore Hamilton precinct.”

The initiative will provide easier access to the terminal, on-street parking and improved public transport options.

“With the redevelopment of the Brisbane Cruise Terminal and integration with Portside Wharf retail and dining precinct, as well as increasing interest from non-mega-cruise market, we expect that the Brisbane Cruise Terminal will continue to be the port of choice for many cruise operators,” Butterworth added.