National Geographic Venture Launched

The National Geographic Venture was officially launched earlier this week as the Lindblad Expeditions ship took to the water for the first time.

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders was contracted by Lindblad Expeditions in December 2015 to construct two new 100-guest passenger cruise vessels for expedition cruising in Coastal California; Baja, California; Alaska; the Pacific Northwest, Costa Rica, Panama, and Belize.

The 238’-6” x 44’ x 10’ Jones Act coastal cruise vessel is a state-of-the-art, purpose-built expedition vessel made for exploring coastal waters, shallow coves, and fast-moving channels where wildlife congregate; while sailing with the luxury of supreme comfort, the company said.

The National Geographic Venture will transfer to yard's pier side facility in Langley, Washington for final outfitting and sea trials, before being delivered to Lindblad Expeditions in October 2018, a few months later than originally anticipated.

Video: