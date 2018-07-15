Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Hakata Begins Homeporting Summer Season

neoRomantica

Hakata marked the start of its summer homeporting season on June 30 as the Costa neoRomantica departed on the first of a summer season of cruises.

The 1993-built ship will call Hakata its homeport for 11 cruises over the summer, according to a statement from the port authority. The cruises are targeted at the Japanese cruise market with most passengers sourced in Japan. 

To send the ship off, the Fukuoka City Jazz Orchestra performed pierside, with local residents also attending the farewell party. 

neoRomantica

 

