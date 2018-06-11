Hurtigruten Buys Kleven Shipyard

Hurtigruten has taken over 100 percent of Kleven Shipyard through its KVE Holding company, according to a statement.

"Like Hurtigruten, Kleven has a long and rich history. Like us, they have focused on quality and innovation, and like us they have been through a major transformation. Both as a responsible owner and responsible customer it is important for us to find good, and long-term solutions. We see big potential in Kleven,” said Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of Hurtigruten.

After Kleven fell into financial turmoil in 2017, Hurtigruten led an investor group in saving the shipyard, acquiring a 40 percent stake in the yard.

This year has been met with newbuild delays, as both the new Hurtigruten ships, the Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen, have seen their delivery dates pushed back.

“This is a very good solution that gives us the courage to focus on building some of the world's most advanced ships,” said Karsten Sævik, CEO of Kleven.

Through KVE Holding, Hurtigruten has acquired Kleven Verft AS, Kleven Maritime Contracting AS and Kleven Maritime Technology AS.

The new owners are providing financing up to NOK 600 million, according to a statement, including contributions from owners, customers and banks.