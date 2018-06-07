Port of San Diego Celebrating Great Outdoors Month in June

The Port of San Diego is promoting the wide variety of ways people can participate in outdoor activities along the waterfront by hosting events, sponsoring events, and encouraging residents and visitors to use its waterfront parks, public piers and boat launch ramps and other amenities along San Diego Bay and the Imperial Beach oceanfront.

“Great Outdoors Month (June) is a fantastic way to discover the Port’s 22 beautiful waterfront parks and other attractions,” said Rafael Castellanos, chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners, in a prepared statement. “We are happy to participate in this national celebration and to raise awareness of the many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.”

Throughout the Port’s five member cities of Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego are parks with views of San Diego Bay and the Pacific Ocean. Many of the parks include children’s playgrounds, public art, miles of walkways and picnic areas. There is a basketball court at Embarcadero Marina Park South, as well as a fitness course. Coronado Tidelands Park has soccer fields and a baseball diamond. Cesar Chavez Park has a soccer field and a public fishing pier with picnic tables, benches, shaded areas and even a telescope for panoramic views.

Other ways to savor Great Outdoors Month are kayaking or standup paddling from Chula Vista Bayfront Park, Chula Vista Bayside Park, Coronado Tidelands Park, Pepper Park or Spanish Landing Park. The Bayshore Bikeway winds around many Port areas, giving cyclists an enjoyable perspective of San Diego Bay.

Residents and visitors can watch the summer sunset on the longest day of the year at the Wonderfront Summer Solstice Sunset Picnic, which begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 21. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic, blanket and chairs. There will be live music, sweet treats and giveaways provided by the Port.