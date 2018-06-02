MSC Seaview Enters Service With Green Star Classification

When the MSC Seaview enters service on June 9, she will have Green Star 3 Design classification by RINA, including exhaust gas cleaning (scrubbers), advanced waste water treatment, systems for prevention of oil discharge from machinery spaces, ballast water treatment, and an environmental management plan.

The second ship in the Seaside class, the 153,561-ton, 4,132-passenger (double occupancy) Seaview will also feature a hull design which distributes deck space and weight more efficiently, according to the cruise line. In addition, the hull, rudder and bulbous bow are configured for optimal hydrodynamics, aerodynamics, and maximum energy and fuel efficiency.

While MSC’s new ships have scrubbers, its existing fleet is also being retrofitted. By the end of 2020, 13 of its 18s hips will be equipped with scrubbers.

The Seaview has also been fitted for shorepower. According to MSC all of its ships delivered since 2006 have footprints for shorepower equipment.

Other energy-saving features include trim optimization, LED lighting, and so-called smart heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).