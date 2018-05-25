Costa neoRiviera to Become AIDAmira in 2019

The Costa neoRiviera will transfer to AIDA Cruises in late 2019, according to a statement. The 1999-built ship will join the AIDA Selection fleet, along with the AIDAaura, AIDAcara and AIDAvita, traveling what the company called "unusual" routes.

"The feedback we have received from our guests and the high demand for our AIDA Selection program continually inspires us to keep expanding our variety of routes and to call at new dream destinations in the most beautiful regions in the world," commented Felix Eichhorn, president. "Therefore, we are very pleased to have found with the Costa neoRiviera the perfect ship within the Costa Group for our explorer fleet at such short notice. Many of our guests have been hoping for AIDA cruises to South Africa for a long time. I am pleased that we are now able to fulfill this wish."

Before going into service, the 1,248-guest ship will be remodeled and refurbished.

AIDAmira will depart on its maiden voyage on December 4, 2019, in Palma de Mallorca.

Later that month, she will move to Africa, sailing a 14-day cruise from Cape Town with port calls in Durban, East London and Lüderitz on the edge of the Namib desert and also overnighting in Walvis Bay.

The ship originally launched service for Festival Cruises in 1999, built at Chantiers de l'Atlantique.