Organizations Commit to China Cruise Shipping in Shenzhen

China Cruise Shipping

Following the announcement that China Cruise Shipping will be held Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 in Shenzhen, a number of key cruise industry associations in China and abroad have signed on to support the event, according to a statement from the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association. 

As of May 12 key supports include: Cruise, Yacht, Port and Harbour Branch of CPHA; China Maritime Pilots’ Association; International Cruise Council Taiwan; Hong Kong Cruise and Yacht Association; Busan Institute of Cruise Research from South Korea; Japanese Integrated Research Consortium of Cruise; Malaysian International Cruise Association and more.

These organizations have confirmed their attendance and said they will send delegations to the event in Shenzhen.

According to Zheng Weihang, secretary general of the event and executive vice president of CCYIA, the event will focus on the ongoing development of the Chinese cruise market.

