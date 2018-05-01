Princess Cruises Kicks Off 2018 Alaska Cruise Season

Princess Cruises has marked the official start of its blockbuster 2018 Alaska cruise season.

The company is offering 130 departures from Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, B.C. and Whittier.

"This year, our guests will be delighted by the newly designed guest experiences highlighting the history of Alaska and its people that adds a unique layer to an already unbelievable cruise vacation," said Lisa Syme, Princess Cruises vice president.

In addition to new programming on land, Princess is debuting a new dining venue at the line's Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge, Rod & Reel. The restaurant renovation is the latest enhancement to the lodge located on the Kenai Peninsula, and will offer new menu items for both lunch and dinner.

The line's "Cook My Catch" is also back, an exclusive culinary program allowing guests to return from select Princess fishing excursions to have the chef prepare their very own catch of the day.

Also offered is the Puppies in the Piazza, where real Alaska sled dog puppies are brought onboard in Skagway for guests to interact with.