Victory Cruise Line Makes First Call in Miami

Victory Cruise Lines made it first call aboard the Victory I at PortMIAMI on April 19 to start its Cuba Program.

“We are grateful for the warm reception Victory Cruise Lines has received from PortMIAMI and the local business community,” said Chairman Bruce Nierenberg. “We look forward to calling Miami our seasonal homeport for our upcoming Cuba and Mexico sailings.”

The Victory I hosted travel agent ship tours and a sales seminar April 19. The ship departs Friday, April 20, on a “Cuba 360” circumnavigation. The 15-night roundtrip cruise calls at Cuba’s four primary seaports and features three days and three nights in the capital of Havana. The ship then departs May 5 to reposition for Canada/New England cruises through the summer.

Victory also recently announced a series of 13- and 14-night cruises to Cuba roundtrip from Miami between January and April 2019 aboard Victory I. In addition, the line also plans to operate a nine-night Yucatan Cruise and Land Safari from Miami from January to May 2019 aboard Victory II, the second 202-passenger sister ship that is slated to join the fleet in June 2018