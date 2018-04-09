Passenger Ship Safety Southampton Poised for Strong Event

The 2018 Passenger Ship Safety event takes place this week in Southampton, running from April 10 to 12, and focusing on the future of shipping, while aiming to share best practices and innovative technology, according to show organizers.

The unique show will bring together key decision makers from the cruise and ferry market including key executives at the operators along with coast guards, regulators, flag states and governmental organisations, classification societies and solution providers to share best practice and enhance safety.

Tuesday, April 10 will feature a special pre-conference fire focus day, with seminars involving topics including fire suppression, HI-FOG user training, fire investigation and much more.

Wednesday April 11 features a next generation of shipping theme, with key speakers including Tracy Murrell, vice president of safety and DPA at Royal Caribbean Cruises as well as Tomaso Macchi, lead safety engineer from Carnival Corporate Shipbuilding. There are also presentations from the IMO, Waterford Mask Systems and the U.S. Coast Guard, among others, in addition to a panel discussion touching on intelligent bridge systems.

Thursday April 12 follows with an emergency response theme, with speakers from coast guards, United Technologies, and other key supplier. The day also includes a touch on LNG, and a focus on exceeding safety regulations for alternative fuels, with a special presentation scheduled by Antonio Saccone, project engineer – LNG specialist at Carnival Corporate Shipbuilding.

