Sea Spirit Set for New Stabilizers

Poseidon Expedition’s 114-passenger vessel Sea Spirit will benefit from advanced technology when the ship is equipped with new retractable fin stabilizers next year, the company announced in a press release.

The company said the vessel will be retrofitted with the new technology during the scheduled drydock in May 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal, just prior to the commencement of the 2019 Arctic season.

“These new stabilizers will provide high-performance roll damping whether the Sea Spirit is underway, while drifting or even at anchor," said Poseidon Expeditions’ Senior Director of Cruise Operations Nikolay Zakharov, "They incorporate time-tested trailing edge design that eliminates vibration and noise. At the same time, they look to the future with safeguards to protect the polar ecosystems. The stabilizers are fully compatible with environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL) and feature quad main seals for additional redundancy."

“The new system uses a computer-based programmable logic controller (PLC) that develops different algorithms depending on conditions. The result will be a ride for our passengers as comfortable as aboard any expedition ship currently coming into the market,” he said.

The improvements will be made at the same time that the Sea Spirit will be re-certified for new IMO Polar Code requirements. the company said.

Currently, the vessel has all valid technical and international certificates complying with IMO conventions to provide tourism activities in polar waters.

Along with the technical improvements, more than $2.5 million in refurbishments to passenger areas – all cabins and public areas – have been made over the past several years to the Sea Spirit.