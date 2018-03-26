Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Turkey Expands Cruise Line Incentives

Crystal Symphony in Istanbul

The Turkish government has expanded its cruise ship call incentive program, targeting ships carrying over 100 passengers calling on the country's ports in 2018 and 2019, according to Global Ports Holding, which operates three ports in Turkey: Kusadasi, Bodrum and Antalya.

Incentive Program: 

  • Valid period: Jan. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2019.
  • Scope:  Any cruise vessel with 100 or more cruise passengers (excludes Turkish passengers).
  • Incentive to be paid to cruise lines via shorex agencies.
  • Incentive range:
    • Low Season (Jan/Feb/Mar/Apr/Nov/Dec): $45 per passenger.
    • Mid-Season (May/Jun):  $35 per passenger.
    • High Season (Jul/Aug/Sep/Oct): $25 per passenger.
  • In 2019, cruise lines making a turnaround in Turkish ports will receive an additional 50% increase on the passenger fees listed (including one-way passengers).
  • Cruise lines calling at more than one Turkish port within the same itinerary will receive the incentive at one Turkish port only.
