Cruise Lines to Talk Connectivity at Satellite 2018 Conference

On Tuesday, March 13, key cruise line executives and a number of connectivity providers will take the stage for what is shaping up to be an interesting panel discussion at the SATELLITE 2018 conference in Washington, D.C.

The 3:15 p.m. panel will discuss the need for guests to stay connected aboard, with topics covering the growing demand for connectivity and what the cruise lines need from the satellite industry to make it happen.

A livestream will be available at http://2018.satshow.com/gogolive/.

Speakers include:

Reza Rasoulian, Vice President, Global Connectivity & Shipboard Technology Operations at Carnival Corporation

Guillermo Muniz, Director, Satellite and Network Engineering, Royal Caribbean Cruises

Fabio Agostini, CIO, Silversea Cruises

PJ Beylier, CEO, SpeedCast

Bertrand Hartman, CEO, Omni Access