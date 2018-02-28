Celestyal Announces Extended 2019 Season

Celestyal Cruises today announced its extended 2019 season, which is seeing the company extend operations into November while returning to Istanbul for the first time since 2016, with a new seven-day "Eclectic Aegean" cruise.

The new itinerary will sail six departures in October and November, and includes an overnight stay in Istanbul and calls at Volos, Greece, and to Canakkale, Turkey.

The sailing will also visit Heraklion and Santorini and, during its call at Mykonos, will depart at 2:00 a.m.

Also new is a seven-day "3 Continents" sailing for December 2019, roundtrip from Athens with calls at Alexandria and Port Said, Egypt, at Ashdod, Israel, at Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey, at Limassol, Cyprus, and at Rhodes.

“Our 2019 and 2020 itineraries add seven new ports of call to our Eastern Mediterranean product and bring us closer to our objective of sailing year-round in our home waters,” said Celestyal Cruises CEO Kerry Anastassiadis. “We are thrilled to be returning to Istanbul, and to give our passengers the opportunity to visit Ephesus, Troy and Gallipoli, as well as Volos, Greece, the gateway to the fabled mountain landscapes of Meteora, and with our new 3 Continents cruise, our passengers can now visit the Holy Land and the Pyramids, in addition to calling at our spectacular Aegean destinations. Given our recent Cruise Critic awards for value, Shorex and service and the addition of these incredible ports of call to our itineraries, we continue to give new and returning passengers more reasons to sail with us.”

In 2020, the company said it will continue its three- and four-day cruise program, while strengthening its week-long offerings with more seven-day departures on the new "Eclectic" itinerary.

"Celestyal Cruises’ extended 2019 and 2020 seasons are a first step toward its goal of sailing year-round Aegean cruises," the company said, in a statement. "All 2019 and 2020 cruises feature the award winning Celestyal Inclusive experience with all-inclusive drink packages, all meals on-board, entertainment, selected shore excursions, port and service charges and gratuities included in the fare."