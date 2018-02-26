Cruise Lines 2017 Q4 Breakdown: By the Numbers

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the financial performance of the “big three” following a strong fourth quarter to close out the 2017 fiscal year.

Takeaways:

Royal Caribbean Cruises led the way in net income per passenger day at $29.00, up from $26.42 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

All three companies posted solid increases in both gross and net ticket revenue, as well as gross and net onboard spending.

Norwegian posted the largest increase year-over-year in Q4 of passenger cruise days, going from 4,392,107 to 4,703,609, driven mainly by the new Norwegian Joy.

Norwegian had the largest increase in onboard spend, attributed to its Freestyle product, going from $83.47 (gross) to $88.50 per passenger day year-over-year.

Total onboard revenue saw another strong Norwegian performance, with $416,254,000 in onboard spend, up from $366,588,000 in 2016's Q4. By comparison, the much larger companies put up $1,090,000,000 (Carnival) and $584,057,000 (Royal Caribbean), respectively.

Carnival Corporation saw its gross ticket revenue up nicely, from $135.37 per passenger day in Q4 of 2016 to $145.56 in Q4 of 2017.

Despite carrying more passengers year-over-year, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings spent less overall on food, which has been attributed to a better purchasing strategy.

Download a PDF of this information here.

Cruise Industry Financial Tracking

The Cruise Industry Financial Tracking Report provides an in-depth look into the financial metrics of the leading cruise companies. Learn more.

Included: Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Star, Royal Olympic, P&O Princess, Regent, American Classical Voyages and Commodore.

Key metrics include revenue, operating expenses, operating income and net income, as well as those metrics on a per passenger day basis. We also look at EPS, fleets, berths and passenger cruise days.

Past Data:

2017 Cruise Lines Q3 By the Numbers

2017 Cruise Lines Q2 By the Numbers

2017 Cruise Lines Q1 By the Numbers

2016 Cruise Lines Q4 By the Numbers

2016 Cruise Lines Q3 By the Numbers

2016 Cruise Lines Q2 By the Numbers

2016 Cruise Lines Q1 By the Numbers