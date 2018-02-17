Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Norwegian Bliss Floated Out in Germany

Norwegian Bliss

The new Norwegian Bliss touched the water today at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany as the 4,200-passenger ship was floated out of the yard's building hall.

The vessel debuts in the Alaska market this June.

The Bliss is the third of four Breakaway-plus ships, following the Escape and Joy, with the Encore set to enter service in 2019.

