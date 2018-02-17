The new Norwegian Bliss touched the water today at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany as the 4,200-passenger ship was floated out of the yard's building hall.
The vessel debuts in the Alaska market this June.
The Bliss is the third of four Breakaway-plus ships, following the Escape and Joy, with the Encore set to enter service in 2019.
View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/18540-norwegian-bliss-floated-out-in-germany.html#sigProId3ddb8366a3
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/18540-norwegian-bliss-floated-out-in-germany.html#sigProId3ddb8366a3