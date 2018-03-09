Valparaiso Eyes New Pier Plans

Valparaiso

A new passenger terminal in Valparaiso could soon be supported by a new cruise pier.

“Right now we are doing the basic engineering to establish a dedicated pier for cruise ships only,” said Carlos Vera, logistic manager for PuertoValparaiso.

The destination is hoping to bounce back and become a key homeport after a strike last year disrupted business. Around 13 calls are expected this season.

Vera said he thinks calls could increase by 40 percent as soon as next season, which will kick off with the maiden voyage of Hurtigruten’s new Roald Amundsen on October 23.

“In conjunction with the city, the port terminals and other local tourism agents, we are promoting the advantages that Valparaiso offers to cruise ships, its high level of services and the various attractions that our city has,” Vera added.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Galveston
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report