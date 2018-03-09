Valparaiso Eyes New Pier Plans

A new passenger terminal in Valparaiso could soon be supported by a new cruise pier.

“Right now we are doing the basic engineering to establish a dedicated pier for cruise ships only,” said Carlos Vera, logistic manager for PuertoValparaiso.

The destination is hoping to bounce back and become a key homeport after a strike last year disrupted business. Around 13 calls are expected this season.

Vera said he thinks calls could increase by 40 percent as soon as next season, which will kick off with the maiden voyage of Hurtigruten’s new Roald Amundsen on October 23.

“In conjunction with the city, the port terminals and other local tourism agents, we are promoting the advantages that Valparaiso offers to cruise ships, its high level of services and the various attractions that our city has,” Vera added.