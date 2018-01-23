Trimline Completes Seabourn Sojourn Refit

Trimline recently had 150 skilled workers aboard the Seabourn Sojourn during a six-day drydock in Freeport, according to a company statement. The interior refurbishment specialist has worked on key refits for the luxury brand for the last three years.

On the Sojourn, maintenance and upgrades included suites, The Colonnade, the Panoramic Observation Bar, The Club, Grand Salon and more.

Holland America Group’s Sr. Interior Operations Specialist, Linh Nguyen said “Seabourn Sojourn’s last drydock in Freeport was no small feat. With challenges such as weather, dock location, and logistical constraints, Trimline’s flexibility and team-oriented focus lent to another timely and successful drydock”.

Trimline’s Key Account Manager, Simon Dawkins commented “The Trimline team were delighted to work with Seabourn on their latest drydock refit for Seabourn Sojourn. Our understanding of the Seabourn brand has been key to us being able to deliver a quality result and meet the client’s expectations. This has, in no small part, been helped by the support given by the ship’s crew and office staff, who take great pride in their ship. We look forward to working with Seabourn on their next drydock later this year”.