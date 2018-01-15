Construction Starts on Crystal Expedition Ship

Steel was cut today at MV Werften for the new Crystal Endeavor, a luxury expedition yacht. Compared to previous renderings, the ship now sports an updated exterior look (pictured above).

Delivery is now scheduled for 2020, according to the shipyard.

Employees and guests watched as the flame cutter was launched by Genting Hong Kong Chairman and CEO, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay; Crystal President and CEO, Tom Wolber; Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Economics Minister, Harry Glawe; and Stralsund Mayor, Dr. Alexander Badrow.

“The ‘Crystal Endeavor’ is a truly exceptional ship. We are proud to be able to implement this project and are particularly pleased to, once again, be starting shipbuilding activities in the Stralsund shipyard, creating hundreds of new jobs,” said Jarmo Laakso, CEO of MV WERFTEN.

“We look forward to this innovative expedition yacht with great anticipation in the Stralsund shipyard,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Genting Hong Kong Chairman and CEO. “A highlight is our investment of over 20 million euros in new equipment so that the Stralsund shipyard will be able to build cruise ships efficiently in the future.”

"With the first steel cutting in Stralsund, MV WERFTEN successfully continues the course it has forged in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The further development of shipbuilding in the state will be the next stage of this company. Every newly built ship helps to safeguard the region's future. Important industrial jobs are being created in Western Pomerania," stated Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Economics Minister Harry Glawe.